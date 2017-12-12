Loading...
Shop Vista & Win! 

Bring your holiday shopping receipts in to the Vista Chamber of Commerce and receive free raffle tickets for weekly drawings.  Full details, click here.
WEEK 3
$50 Prohibition Gift Card & 
$50 Spa Gift CardDrawn December 15
WEEK 4

Amazon EchoDrawn December 21
Sponsored by:
Vista Chamber of Commerce
