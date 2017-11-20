Shop Vista and Win Back by Popular Demand

Prizes:
- Week 1 Prize – $50 Visa Gift Card – drawn Friday Dec. 1
- Week 2 Prize – 1970’s Retro Prize Package (Blue Tooth Record Player & Polaroid Camera) – drawn Friday
December 8
- Week 3 Prize – $50 local restaurant & $50 local spa gift cards – drawn Friday Dec. 15
- Week 4 Prize – Amazon Echo – drawn Thursday Dec. 21
Rules:
- 1 ticket/entry for every $5.00 of sales tax dollars generated at Vista retailers (gas excluded).
- Multiple receipts are accepted to total over $5.00 of sales tax. (Max of 20 tickets/week)
- One Winner per family for the program (e.g., can’t win Week 1 and Week 3).
- Receipts are only eligible from retailers within the City of Vista.
- Original receipts must be submitted at the Vista Chamber of Commerce offices.
- Participants do not have to live in Vista to win. Everyone welcome!
Why shop local? When Vista businesses see an increase in sales, the merchants are then able to hire additional staff or spend money at other local merchants. Increased local sales also mean that additional sales tax dollars that are then invested in the City of Vista’s local parks, youth programs, roads, and public safety. When you ShopVISTA, everyone wins.
Contact: Vista Chamber of Commerce, 127 Main Street, P: 760-726-1122
Vista Village Business Association 209 E. Broadway, Vista P: 760-414-9391