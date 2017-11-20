Shop Vista and Win Back by Popular Demand

Back by popular demand, the Vista Chamber of Commerce and the Vista Village Business Association have partnered with the City of Vista to present!, a 4-week holiday shopping promotion. For every $5 of sales tax dollars generated at Vista retailers between Thanksgiving and the final drawing, participants will receive a free ticket to win one the prizes displayed below. Participants simply present their receipts at the Vista Chamber of Commerce or the Vista Village Business Association to be entered to win a fabulous prize. There will be four prize drawings. Entries are accepted until 5 pm the day prior to the drawing. Weekly entries carry forward to the next week, and all entries will have a chance to win the grand prize on Week 4.