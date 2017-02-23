Shooting In San Marcos

On February 22, 2017, at about 4:48 p.m., Sheriff’s Deputies assigned to the San Marcos Station responded to a report of gunshots in the 400 block of Autumn Drive, in the city of San Marcos. Upon arrival deputies located a crime scene and an apartment building that had been struck by gunfire. One of the rounds penetrated an uninvolved occupied apartment, but no one in the apartment was struck.

The victim and suspects had fled the scene. The suspects were described as two Hispanic males who fled in a white Jeep. Deputies checked the area for possible gunshot victims but were unable to locate any. The shooting is believed to be gang-related.

Detectives from the San Marcos Street Narcotics and Gang Detail responded to investigate the shooting. Eduardo Sotelo (26 years old) was contacted by deputies about an hour later, in the city of Vista. Sotelo was arrested for the shooting. The second suspect is still outstanding. Anyone with information about this case can call the Sheriff’s Department non-emergency line at (858)565-5200.

Call Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477 with information and you will remain anonymous. You may be eligible for up to a $1,000 reward for information leading to a felony arrest.