Shoe Drive at Rancho Buena Vista Little League

CLOSET CLEANOUT! Please help support developing nations and RBVLL by bringing us your gently used shoes. RBVLL will receive 40 cents for every pound of shoes we donate.

What/How to Donate:

Mixed shoe drive: any size, any color.

No snow boots or golf shoes, please.

Tie or rubber band together each pair of shoes and drop them off at RBVLL during Winter Ball practices or games (bins will be provided).

BONUS! The team that collects the most shoes will receive surf lessons (donated by Newport Surf Camp).

Items in good condition are exported to developing nations, meeting the demand for quality shoes at a low cost. Angel Bins is a no-cost recycling fundraiser created as a no-nonsense solution to America’s junk epidemic.

Rancho Buena Vista Little League 600 ¾ Optimist Way, Vista, CA. 92081