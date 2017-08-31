Shining Stars Fundraising BBQ

We are excited to invite you and hope you can join us at Shining Stars upcoming Fundraising BBQ on Friday, September 22, 2017 from 6:00-8:30 pm at the QLN Conference Center in Oceanside. District Attorney, Summer Stephan will be speaking and more event details are attached.
Our goal is to open an emergency shelter to help those that are in bondage to have a future of hope and freedom.
Reserve tickets HERE! with your $50 per person or $75 per couple donation. Feel free to share on Facebook and forward this email to friends, family and coworkers. To volunteer, sponsor, donate raffle and silent auction gifts or for more information please email or call Oliva at (619) 354-1138. With great appreciation for your time, talents and support!