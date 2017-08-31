Loading...
You are here:  Home  >  Calendar >  Shining Stars Fundraising BBQ

Shining Stars Fundraising BBQ

By   /  August 31, 2017  /  No Comments

    Print    
We are excited to invite you and hope you can join us at Shining Stars upcoming Fundraising BBQ on Friday, September 22, 2017 from 6:00-8:30 pm at the QLN Conference Center in Oceanside.  District Attorney, Summer Stephan will be speaking and more event details are attached.
Our goal is to open an emergency shelter to help those that are in bondage to have a future of hope and freedom.
Reserve tickets HERE! with your $50 per person or $75 per couple donation. Feel free to share on Facebook and forward this email to friends, family and coworkers. To volunteer, sponsor, donate raffle and silent auction gifts or for more information please email or call Oliva at (619) 354-1138. With great appreciation for your time, talents and support!

 

    Print    

Do you want more news like this? We're supported by our subscribers and readers!

  • Published: 3 hours ago on August 31, 2017
  • By:
  • Last Modified: August 28, 2017 @ 10:46 pm
  • Filed Under: Local

About the author

Founder

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You might also like...

Mike Cavataio Memorial Golf Tournament 2017

Read More →