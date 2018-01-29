Loading...
“Shift Into Drive” Servant Leadership 18 Conference

At a crossroads?

Life is full of turning points and as a leader you will find yourself at a difficult intersection. Should you follow the road that will bring financial success at the expense of others? Or go down the road less traveled that will inspire others to achieve excellence?

Join us and explore servant leadership at our annual conference, Shift Into Drive: Navigating Servant Leadership. For the past 7 years, we at the Servant Leadership Institute have brought together world-class thought leaders to guide you in becoming the servant leader your company deserves.

February 19 & 20, 2018 at Marriott Marquis San Diego Marina, 333 West Harbor Drive, San Diego, California 92101 – 619-234-1500

