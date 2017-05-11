Loading...
You are here:  Home  >  Calendar >  Sheriff’s Women’s Expo and Career Fair Saturday

Sheriff’s Women’s Expo and Career Fair Saturday

By   /  May 11, 2017  /  No Comments

    Print    

They keep you and your family safe with some very special partners. Meet Deputies Kirsten Racine and Olivia Steinmeyer with the Sheriff’s K-9 Team. Click on the photo to watch a video of these deputies in action or follow us on Vimeo.
You too can be a part of the Sheriff’s Department. Join us for the Sheriff’s Women’s Expo and Career Fair this weekend. A flyer is on page 2 of this news release.
Saturday, May 13th – 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. – County Operations Center – 5520 Overland Avenue, Kearny Mesa (free parking)
www.joinsdsheriff.net

Recruiters and employees will be on site to talk about the job opportunities. There’s food, music, raffle and a kid’s area. We are looking to fill the following positions:

  •  Deputies (Patrol and Detentions)
     Administrative Professionals
     Registered Nurse
     Correctional Counseling
     Dietician
     Cook
     Laundry Worker
     Detentions Information Assistant
     Detentions Processing Supervisor
  •  9-1-1 Dispatchers
     Crime Lab (Criminalist)
     Licensed/Vocational Nurse
     Licensed Mental Health Clinicians
     Food Services Worker
     Stock Clerk
     Custodian
     Detentions Processing Technician
  •     Legal Support Assistant
     

 

    Print    

Do you want more news like this? We're supported by our subscribers and readers!

About the author

Founder

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You might also like...

Carlsbad News

Read More →