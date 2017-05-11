Sheriff’s Women’s Expo and Career Fair Saturday

They keep you and your family safe with some very special partners. Meet Deputies Kirsten Racine and Olivia Steinmeyer with the Sheriff’s K-9 Team. Click on the photo to watch a video of these deputies in action or follow us on Vimeo.

You too can be a part of the Sheriff’s Department. Join us for the Sheriff’s Women’s Expo and Career Fair this weekend. A flyer is on page 2 of this news release.

Saturday, May 13th – 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. – County Operations Center – 5520 Overland Avenue, Kearny Mesa (free parking)

www.joinsdsheriff.net

Recruiters and employees will be on site to talk about the job opportunities. There’s food, music, raffle and a kid’s area. We are looking to fill the following positions: