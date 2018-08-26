Sheriff’s Vehicle Involved in Destructive Crash in Vista

Daniel Thomas — A Vista Sheriff’s Department vehicle was involved in a destructive collision in Vista Sunday.

https://drive.google.com/file/d/1RwVIC7IAmBacOJoMzNcmpvdbRfZfla3J/view?usp=sharing

Video by Daniel Thomas

A fire engine reported the crash at E Bobier Drive and E. Vista Way via radio transmissions at approximately 3:13 PM, prompting an emergency response. The Sheriff’s vehicle was possibly responding to a stabbing in Vista when it went through the large intersection.

A witness on scene of the crash reported that the driver of a white Lexus entered the intersection after the first of two sheriff’s vehicles went through the intersection, striking the second cruiser. A third vehicle, a Ford SUV, was subsequently struck by the white Lexus. The conditions of those involved in the crash are unknown at this time.

The incident shut down the southbound lanes of E. Vista Way for a time, causing drivers to file into the parking lot housing an O’Reilly Auto Parts establishment. The southbound lanes were reopened by 5:30 Sunday.