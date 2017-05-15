They honor and represent the sacrifice of those who paid the ultimate price in the line of duty. Click on the photo to watch a video and learn more about the Sheriff’s Honor Guard.

Sheriff John Duffy established our Honor Guard in the 70s to represent the department, its deputies and their families. The Honor Guard is called upon to participate in law enforcement funerals, memorials, parades and other community events.

Their mission is to pay tribute to their fallen brothers and sisters, as well as support their families and communities. The Sheriff’s Honor Guard assures an atmosphere of dignity and respect for those in mourning.

There are 27 deputies in the Sheriff’s Honor Guard. Their duties include Color Guard details, the playing of taps and a 21-gun salute. The group’s members work on a volunteer basis on top of their patrol or detention assignments. They are currently in Washington, D.C. for Peace Officers Memorial Day (May 15th) and National Police Week, a special recognition for those who lost their lives in the line of duty for the safety and protection of others.