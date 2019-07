Summer Reading Club: Sheriff’s Dept. Deputy Sloppye and Surf Dog Teddy

Vista,CA — Summer Reading Club at the Vista Library on Thursday, July 18th from 11:00 am to 11:45 am. This event is Pre-school and Families.

Contact Vista Library Staff for more information at 760-643-5100

Meet Surf Dog Teddy, goodwill ambassador and therapy dog for the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department, along with Deputy Sloppye, for a fun story and a few dog tricks. Always an audience favorite!