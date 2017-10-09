The Sheriff’s Department – Pink Patch Project

The Sheriff’s Department is going pink. During the month of October, deputies have the option of wearing a pink version of their uniform patch. The patches are a great way to spark a conversation with the public and bring attention to the fight against breast cancer.

For video and photos of deputies wearing pink patches, as well as an interview with Sheriff Bill Gore and Bill Griffiths, a breast cancer survivor and senior volunteer at the Rancho San Diego Sheriff’s Station, visit https://spaces.hightail.com/space/dbPPXiEqdK.

The #PinkPatchProject started with the Seal Beach Police Department in Orange County in 2013 and is now a nationwide effort with more than 180 law enforcement agencies participating. This is the first time the Sheriff’s Department has taken part in this public awareness campaign.

No county funds were used to purchase pink patches. Deputies donated their money to get the patches for their uniforms.

The commemorative patches are available to the public for ten dollars each during business hours at the Deputy Sheriff’s Association store located at 13881 Danielson Street in Poway. Call (858) 486-9009 for more information.