Sheriff’s Department and Deputy Sheriff’s Association – Pink Patch Project

The Sheriff’s Department and Deputy Sheriff’s Association will present a donation to The Scripps Research Institute for breast cancer research. We will also talk about free mammograms for inmates provided by La Maestra Community Health Centers.

Thursday, November 9th at 10:00 a.m. at Las Colinas Detention and Reentry Facility Parking Lot, 451 Riverview Parkway, Santee

Sheriff Bill Gore, Gary Moore, Deputy Sheriff’s Association President

Associate Professor Brunhilde Felding, Ph.D, The Scripps Research Institute

Cynthia Kaser, La Maestra Community Health Centers

https://vimeo.com/237449404

Background: During the month of October, the Sheriff’s Department took part in a nationwide public awareness campaign called the Pink Patch Project. Deputies were able to purchase special pink patches for their uniforms and wear them throughout October. The Deputy Sheriff’s Association of San Diego County is donating all the proceeds from the patch sales to The Scripps Research Institute.

B-Roll of deputies wearing pink patches: https://spaces.hightail.com/space/dbPPXiEqdK

B-Roll of inmates getting mammograms: https://spaces.hightail.com/space/wlfBJ4VYMD

Deputy Sheriff’s Association of San Diego County: dsasd.org

The Scripps Research Institute: scripps.edu

La Maestra Community Health Centers: lamaestra.org