Shelter Information, Safety Tips, and Other Resources

Dear Friends,

In an effort to help you during this current fire emergency, I wanted to provide you with the latest updates and resources that our office has received. My constituents’ safety is my biggest concern right now.

The San Diego Union-Tribune is reporting that four evacuation centers have been opened for those impacted by the Lilac Fire:

Fallbrook High School: 2400 South Stage Coach Lane, Fallbrook, CA

East Valley Community Center: 2245 East Valley Parkway, Escondido, CA

Pechanga Resort & Casino: 45000 Pechanga Parkway, Temecula, CA

Pala Casino Resort & Spa: 11154 State Route 76, Pala, CA

Additionally, below you will find an important update from the Red Cross regarding available shelters and safety tips for those affected by planned power outages.

Here are helpful resources from San Diego Gas & Electric regarding power outages and updates on weather conditions :

www.sdge.com/safety/outages/outage-map – Real-time updates on outages.

www.sdgeweather.com – Real-time updates on weather conditions.

Please visit www.readysandiego.org to learn how to prepare an emergency kit in the event that you are asked to evacuate.

And here is an update with helpful information from San Diego Humane Society regarding how to care for your pets in the event of an evacuation : sdhumane.org/emergency-update.

It’s an honor to serve you, and please stay safe.

Joel Anderson

Senator

P.S. Please contact me at senator.anderson@sen.ca.gov or call my office at 619-596-3136 if you are aware of resources that will be helpful for those affected by this current fire emergency. We want to make sure that all of my constituents have the resources they need during this emergency.

Local American Red Cross Assists Those Affected by Planned Power Outages Two Red Cross shelters providing for immediate needs of impacted residents SAN DIEGO — December 7, 2017— American Red Cross disaster workers have opened two shelters for those affected by planned power outages in East and North Counties. Red Cross shelter locations are as follows: • Bostonia Park & Recreation Center (1049 Bostonia Street, El Cajon, CA 92021)

• East Valley Community Center (2245 E. Valley Parkway, Escondido, CA 92027) These shelters will provide for the immediate needs of those affected by power outages. At a Red Cross shelter, individuals can find a safe place to stay, three meals a day, basic health services and a compassionate shoulder to lean on. Our shelters are open to all. After a disaster, our first priority is to ensure that everyone affected has a safe and comforting place to stay. Both shelters will remain open for as long as there is a need. We are working closely with our local partners and emergency management officials to coordinate ongoing response efforts. Trained Red Cross volunteers and staff are on call around-the-clock and stand ready to assist in various aspects of disaster response including sheltering, feeding, disaster assessment, casework, and more. For the latest updates, please follow the local Red Cross on Facebook at facebook.com/sdredcross and on Twitter at @SDICRedCross. Power Outage Safety Tips Staying Safe Indoors • Use flash lights in the dark, not candles.

• Eliminate unnecessary travel, especially by car. Traffic lights will be out and roads will be congested.

• If you are using a generator be sure you understand the risks of carbon monoxide poisoning and how to use generators safely. Food Safety • Keep refrigerator and freezer doors closed as much as possible. An unopened refrigerator will keep foods cold for about 4 hours. A full freezer will keep the temperature for about 48 hours (24 hours if it is half full) if the door remains closed.

• First use perishable food from the refrigerator. Perishables should have a temperature of 40 degrees Fahrenheit (4 degrees Celsius) or below to be safe to eat. Then use food from the freezer.

• Use your non-perishable foods and staples after using food from the refrigerator and freezer.

• If it looks like the power outage will continue beyond a day, prepare a cooler with ice for your freezer items.

• Keep food in a dry, cool spot and keep it covered at all times. Electrical Equipment • Turn off and unplug all unnecessary electrical equipment, including sensitive electronics.

• Turn off or disconnect any appliances (like stoves), equipment or electronics you were using when the power went out. When power comes back on, surges or spikes can damage equipment.

• Leave one light turned on so you’ll know when the power comes back on. Staying Safe After a Power Outage • If electrical power lines are down, don’t touch them. Keep your family and pets away. Report any downed lines to 9-1-1. Throw Out Unsafe Food • Throw away any food (particularly meat, poultry, fish, eggs and leftovers) that has been exposed to temperatures higher than 40° F (4° C) for 2 hours or more. When in doubt, throw it out!