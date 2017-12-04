Loading...
“Share the Warmth” with ANNIE!

By   /  December 4, 2017  /  No Comments

Suze Diaz …WARM COATS and WARM HEARTS! The annual fundraising production of the beloved musical “ANNIE” will be presented at The Star Theatre in Oceanside and will run from Friday, December 8th through Sunday, December 17th. In a collaborative effort with The San Diego Theater

Burlington Coat Drive

Connection, this year’s cast joins Burlington Coat Factory, national non-profit Delivering Good and ABC’s Good Morning America to assist in celebrating the 11th Annual Warm Coats and Warm Hearts Coat Drive to help those in need in our local community. Come see the show, donate a coat, and help us make a difference!

For more information on The Star Theatre and its productions: https://www.startheatreco.com

For information on the “Warm Coats and Warm Hearts” coat drive initiative: https://www.burlingtoncoatfactory.com/blog/share-the-warmth-warm-coats-warm-hearts-coat-drive

For more information on Delivering Good: http://www.delivering-good.org

