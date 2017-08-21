Shall We Dream a Childhood? – San Diego Mime Artist Jerry Hager 8/21

Mojalet Summer Series at The Vine presents Shall We Dream a Childhood? In the Twilight of Adulthood, Dream Again

Created by & Featuring Celebrated San Diego Mime Artist Jerry Hager and his daughter

What would happen if an old clown realized he no longer believed in child-like wonder—but his Muse wasn’t ready to let go? A dark, absurdist, and hilarious journey into the divided self ensues!

Shall We Dream a Childhood? is an original physical theater piece on the nature of memory and imagination by mime and movement artist Jerry Hager and his daughter, award-winning theatre artist Valerie Hager.

“Jerry Hager is an absolute genius in the field of mime. Jerry captured both our minds and hearts throughout the entire performance!” — Audience Review

San Diego-based mask and mime artist Jerry Hager has written, directed, and performed in over 50 theatre mime stories presented by the San Diego Chamber Orchestra, San Diego Symphony, and Classics For Kids. His movement based shows have toured San Diego, Los Angeles, and have been featured at the renown Theatrical Mime Theatre in Arizona. He serves as an award-winning Teaching Artist and Arts Specialist with Arts For Learning of San Diego. Since 1991 he’s taught mime and acting classes at Grossmont College and has developed acting programs that tour schools throughout San Diego. He was also widely known for his iconic creation of the character Kazoo, which he performed for 26 years, presenting over 150 plays.

Theatre artist and educator Valerie Hager has performed across the U.S. and has won theatre awards in Los Angeles, Chicago, New York, and Edinburgh, Scotland. Marie Claire and Cosmopolitan recently profiled her work with her hit solo show Naked In Alaska, which she has performed over 60 times to more than 5,000 audience members.

For more information, visit www.valeriehager.com.

For tickets and more information #858-243-1402

Exclusive — One Weekend Only — For All Ages – Sept. 9th @ 7:00pm Sept. 10th @ 2:00p & 4:30p

The Vine Theater @ The Bernardo Winery – 13330 Paseo Del Verano N. San Diego, Ca. 92128

Tickets $11-$16 / #858-243-1402