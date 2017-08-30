Shakespeare’s Exhilarating Tragedy HAMLET, Extended Through September 22

SAN DIEGO (August 2017)—The Old Globe today announced due to popular demand, that William Shakespeare’s exhilarating tragedyHamlet, has now been extended through September 22! The Globe’s Erna Finci Viterbi Artistic Director Barry Edelstein returns to the outdoor festival stage, with a cast featuring some of the nation’s finest classical actors, to bring Shakespeare’s iconic play to life. Revenge thriller, ghost story, psychological drama, political epic, and family saga, all packed in one, with unforgettable characters, theatrical masterstrokes, and world-famous lines. The Prince of Denmark comes home from college to find his father dead, his mother remarried to his uncle, and a spine-chilling apparition roaming the palace grounds. We have extended the run of one of the greatest plays ever written by more than a week; it will now play until Friday September 22, 2017 in the outdoor Lowell Davies Festival Theatre. Tickets start at $30 and go on sale to the general public on Tuesday August 22 at noon.

The cast of Hamlet will feature Grantham Coleman (The Public Theater’s As You Like It and Buzzer, Hulu’s 11.22.63) in the title role, with Opal Alladin(Hedda Gabler and On Golden Pond on Broadway, United 93) as Queen Gertrude; Michael Genet (Broadway’s Wicked, Hamlet, A Few Good Men) as The Ghost, Player King, and Gravedigger; Patrick Kerr (Globe’s King Richard II and Love’s Labor’s Lost, “Frasier”) as Polonius; Ian Lassiter (Globe’s King Richard II, Broadway’s The Cherry Orchard and War Horse) as Horatio; Jonny Orsini (Love’s Labor’s Lost and Othello at the Globe, The Nance and Macbeth on Broadway) as Laertes; and Cornell Womack (Globe’s The Winter’s Tale, Broadway’s On Golden Pond and Talk Radio) as King Claudius. The cast also includes students in The Old Globe and University of San Diego Shiley Graduate Theatre Program: Amara James Aja as Marcellus and Sailor; Samuel Max Avishay as Voltemand; Nora Carroll as Guildenstern; Renardo Charles Jr. as Player Lucianus; Ajinkya Desai as Norwegian Captain and Player Prologue; Talley Beth Gale as Ophelia; Kevin Hafso-Koppman as Rosencrantz; Daniel Ian Joeck as Francisco and Doctor of Divinity; Lorenzo Landini as Barnardo and Fortinbras; Jose Martinez as Gentleman of King Claudius’s Court; Christina A. Okolo as Player Queen; Larica Schnell as Osric; and Samantha Sutliff as Cornelia. The musicians are Chaz Cabrera and Gabriel Wolf.

The creative team includes Tim Mackabee (Scenic Design), Cait O’Connor (Costume Design), Stephen Strawbridge (Lighting Design), Sten Severson (Sound Design), Curtis Moore (Original Music), Jacob Grigolia-Rosenbaum (Fight Director), David Huber (Voice Coach), Jim Carnahan, CSA (Casting), and Pamela Salling (Production Stage Manager).

“The privilege of directing Hamlet at The Old Globe is deeply meaningful to me, and I’m thrilled and honored to do it,” said Erna Finci Viterbi Artistic Director Barry Edelstein. “The play is endlessly fascinating, puzzling, and rewarding, and experiencing it in the hands of brilliant actors is one of the great thrills that live theatre can deliver. The company assembled in San Diego this summer is simply breathtaking—full of talent, imagination, and power—and I cannot wait to share their work, and this magnificent play, with our audiences.”

Barry Edelstein (Director, Erna Finci Viterbi Artistic Director) is a stage director, producer, author, and educator. Recognized as one of the leading American authorities on the works of Shakespeare, he has directed nearly half of the Bard’s plays. His Globe directing credits includeThe Winter’s Tale, Othello, The Twenty-seventh Man, the world premiere of Rain, and Picasso at the Lapin Agile. He also directed All’s Well That Ends Well as the inaugural production of the Globe for All community tour. As Director of the Shakespeare Initiative at The Public Theater (2008–2012), Mr. Edelstein oversaw all of the company’s Shakespearean productions as well as its educational, community outreach, and artist-training programs. At The Public, he staged the world premiere of The Twenty-seventh Man, Julius Caesar, The Merchant of Venice, Timon of Athens, and Steve Martin’s WASP and Other Plays. He was also Associate Producer of The Public’s Broadway production of The Merchant of Venice starring Al Pacino. From 1998 to 2003 he was Artistic Director of Classic Stage Company. Mr. Edelstein’s other Shakespearean directorial credits include The Winter’s Tale at Classic Stage Company; As You Like It starring Gwyneth Paltrow; and Richard III starring John Turturro. His additional credits include the Lucille Lortel Award-winning revival of Arthur Miller’s All My Sons; the world premiere of Steve Martin’s The Underpants, which he commissioned; and Molière’s The Misanthrope starring Uma Thurman in her stage debut. Mr. Edelstein has taught Shakespearean acting at The Juilliard School, New York University’s Graduate Acting Program, and the University of Southern California. His book Thinking Shakespeare is the standard text on American Shakespearean acting. He is also the author of Bardisms:

THE CRITICS ARE RAVING!

“A powerful new staging of Shakespeare’s greatest tragedy.”

“Director Barry Edelstein’s assured sense of tone — in his most accomplished directing venture at the Globe yet — is one of the best aspects of this deeply absorbing and visually rich show, which unfolds across a broad emotional spectrum. So is the absolutely committed performance of the young newcomer Grantham Coleman, who inhabits the character of Hamlet with an equally complex set of responses — at times slyly self-assured, at others volcanic with rage, at still others so twitchy and jittery he’s like a human nerve ending.” —The San Diego Union-Tribune

“The star of the show is Director Barry Edelstein, as the entirety of this production flows from his sensibilities as a Shakespearean. Those sensibilities result in a thoughtful and highly entertaining performance.” —Talkin’ Broadway

“The Old Globe brings a smart, imaginative, and powerful version to their San Diego stage that you don’t want to miss. Grantham Coleman carries the title role and he is excellent and eloquent as the Prince of Denmark.” —BroadwayWorld