Calling all artists to submit art to the “Shake Your Tail Feather” Group Art Show. Seeking art in any medium in the themes of: Birds (any and all kinds), tropical, island theme, and/or tiki theme. Art can include one of these themes, multiple or all.

Join us for a night of Bird/Tropical/Island/Tiki themed art and music, interactive and wearable feather crafts, feather accessory contest, tropical refreshments, and more!

Backfence Society, Inc. will be hosting the group art show “Shake Your Tail Feather,” on Saturday, June 30th, 2018 from 6-10pm.

TIMELINE:

Deadline/Drop off artwork:

Tuesday, June 26th 5:30pm-8:00pm at the Clubhouse (110 S. Citrus Ave. Suite F, Vista).

or

Wednesday, June 27th 2-5pm at the Clubhouse (110 S. Citrus Ave. Suite F, Vista).

On Display: Through July 15th, 2018 (by appointment)

Pick up: Sunday, June 15th, 2018, 12pm-2pm

By signing below, I agree to have read and understand the following:

1) While the utmost care will be taken with all artwork submitted, the Backfence Society, Inc., and its agents will be indemnified and held harmless from any loss or damages resulting from my participation in this art show.

2) There is an entry processing fee of $5 for up to three images.

3) Artwork must reflect one of the themes of the show.

4) Digital scans of artwork must be high quality (high resolution .jpeg or .pdf) to be considered for promotional material regarding the art exhibition.

5) While the intent of the Backfence Society, Inc. is to exhibit all submitted work, acceptance of artwork does not guarantee inclusion in the exhibition.

6) Artwork must be in good taste and suitable for all audiences. Artwork must look exactly the same as when photographed at time of entry. Artwork can be disqualified if changed or embellished after the official online submission.

7) All works will remain in the exhibition until close of show. I, the artist, will be held responsible for the pickup of all unsold artwork Sunday, July 15th, 2018, 12pm-2pm. All sold artwork will be picked up Sunday, June 15th, 12pm-2pm.

8) The artist grants the Backfence Society, Inc. permission to use submitted art for any promotional purposes, including printed material and/or online representations related to the exhibition.

9) All submissions must be display ready. Art must arrive ready to hang (if applicable) with WIRE HANGING HARDWARE (no sawtooth hardware) when applicable. If the Backfence Society, Inc. deems the art to be unsuitable for hanging, the art will be disqualified.

10) All media, not to exceed maximum size of 24″ x 24″

11) Purchase process: A donation to the Backfence Society Inc., of 30% of the selling price is suggested. Donations help to underwrite future Backfence Society programs.

12) Artists of all ages are encouraged to participate. Submitting artists must be at least age 18 to participate or have written parent and/or guardian permission.

Questions?: backfencesociety@gmail.com