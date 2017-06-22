Shadows in the Garden:  Puppetry Workshop for All Ages

Alta Vista Botanical Gardens is in our ninth year of getting kids outdoors to discover their environment, enjoy nature, dig into gardening, learn about natural resources, and to share art and music. Come join us!

At our July 8 class, we will learn about puppetry and make shadow puppets with Master Puppeteer Tania Yager and Farmer Jones. We emphasize hands-on discovery and fun for all!

Class time for the July 8 Shadows in the Garden Puppetry Workshop is from 10 am to 1 pm for three hours of fun and learning. Class fee is $10 per person, all children and adults. AVBG members pay $5 per person. All fees collected will support the Alta Vista Children’s Garden. Adults must stay with their children.

Pre-registration and pre-payment to Farmer Jones is required – and due by Thursday July 6 – so we have materials for all. Contact farmerjonesavbg@gmail.com or call (760) 822-6824.

Your registration for the class includes your visit to the Children’s Garden: the Ricardo Breceda “Serpent,” the Enchanted Garden Tube Tunnels, our fantastic Fall Fun Festival scarecrows, the interactive Children’s Music Garden, the Turtle and Dino Dig, and the Incredible Edibles Garden and your self-guided tour of the 14-acre Gardens. .

When you join and buy a family membership in Alta Vista Botanical Gardens, the monthly Kids in the Garden class and entry to the Gardens are FREE for a year. Membership forms are available on the website. Donations and sponsorships are gratefully accepted.

School field trips, Scout badge sessions, and club tours are available for a reasonable fee.

Alta Vista Botanical Gardens is located at 1270 Vale Terrace Drive in Vista, at the top of the hill inside Brengle Terrace Park. Contact Farmer Jones for address for payment.

(760) 822-6824 Farmer Jones