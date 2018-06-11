Sexual Battery/Info Needed

On June 11th at approximately 1:00 PM, an adult female was walking in the 500 block of Civic Center Drive in the city of Vista when she noticed she was being followed by a male on a bicycle. The male approached her and attempted to pull the female off of the sidewalk towards a nearby building. As the female resisted, the suspect pushed her to the ground and touched her inappropriately. The female was able to escape and the male fled on his bicycle.

A bystander noticed the distraught woman and checked on her welfare. After she said what had occurred, the bystander drove the female home, where her family called the Sheriff’s Department. After an extensive search of the area by law enforcement, the male suspect was not located.

The suspect is described as a thin white male adult, approximately 20 years of age, clean shaven, with a black short sleeve t-shirt, black short wavy hair, and riding a black BMX style bicycle. He was estimated to be 5’6″ tall and weigh 150 lbs.

Detectives from the Vista Station are investigating this assault. Anyone with information related to this incident can call the Vista Patrol Station at (760) 940-4551, or the Sheriff’s Communication Center at (858) 565-5200.

Call Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477 with information and you will remain anonymous. You may be eligible for up to a $1,000 reward for information leading to a felony arrest.