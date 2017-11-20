Sewer Master Plan Adopted and Sewer Rates Set

The Vista City Council approved a Sewer Master Plan on November 14, 2017. The City of Vista operates two separate sewer sanitation collection systems within its city limits, the Buena Sanitation District and the City of Vista sewer system. The updated master plan provides a complete review of the sewer systems and identifies capital improvements that are needed to adapt to current and future conditions, including planned land development projects, while providing reliable and economical service to existing customers.

The City Council also approved sewer rates for the next five years:

A 6.8 % decrease in sewer rates for customers in the Buena Sanitation District who reside within the city limits with no rate increases planned for the next 5 years. Customers in the Buena Sanitation District who reside outside of Vista city limits will see a 1.7% decrease in sewer rates with no rate increases planned for the next five years.

City of Vista sanitary sewer system customers will see 5% increase over the next five years with no changes in the first two years, followed by a 1% increase in 2020, and a 2% increase in 2021 & 2022.

The City operates 315 miles of sewer collection pipes and several pump stations which transfer wastewater to the Encina Wastewater Authority (EWA) for treatment. EWA is located in the city of Carlsbad and is owned by six public agencies (including the City of Vista) and is governed by a Joint Powers Agreement. Under this Agreement, owners share in the operational and maintenance costs of EWA.