Seussical Jr. At Vista Academy of Visual and Performing Arts

VISTA, CA–May 2017—The Vista Academy of Visual and Performing Arts, the only arts-focused magnet elementary school in the Vista Unified School District, today announced that a cast of 40 students ranging from kindergarten through fifth grade will bring to life the stories of Dr. Seuss in song and dance in the acclaimed musical Seussical JR, a children’s version of the hit Broadway show presented through special arrangement with Music Theatre International. Performances will take place on June 1, 2 and 3 at 7:00 PM, with a special sensory-sensitive performance on June 3 at 2:00 PM. All performances will take place at the Vista Academy Performing Arts Center at 600 N. Santa Fe Ave. in Vista. Presale tickets are $8 for adults and $6 for child/seniors, while tickets at the door are $10 for adults and $8 children and seniors. To purchase tickets, visit www.vavpabulldogs.com.

Vista Academy of Visual and Performing Arts is a K-5 magnet school and International Baccalaureate Primary Years Program school that provides weekly classes in drama, dance, art, and music for all students and a musical theatre, violin, dance and art conservatory by audition. The school puts on two plays each year—a musical and a drama—and all proceeds are used to support continuing arts education at the school.

Horton the Elephant, the Cat in the Hat and other beloved Dr. Seuss characters spring to life onstage in Seussical JR., a fantastical musical extravaganza from Tony winners, Lynn Ahrens and Stephen Flaherty.

Transporting audiences from the Jungle of Nool to the Circus McGurkus, the Cat in the Hat narrates the story of Horton the Elephant, who discovers a speck of dust containing tiny people called the Whos. Horton must protect the Whos from a world of naysayers and dangers, and he must also guard an abandoned egg that’s been left in his care by the irresponsible Mayzie La Bird. Although Horton faces ridicule, danger and a trial, the intrepid Gertrude McFuzz never loses faith in him. Ultimately, the powers of friendship, loyalty, family and community are challenged and emerge triumphant!

“We can’t wait for the community to experience the incredible world of Dr. Seuss as brought to life by our amazingly talented students, our dedicated arts faculty and our hard-working and passionate parent volunteers,” said Catina Hancock, Principal of Vista Academy of Visual and Performing Arts. “As an arts-focused IB magnet school, we are able to offer a truly unique educational experience for all students, and ambitious productions like this one are a very important part of that mission.”

