Serious Injury Collision, Vista

On 01/22/2018, at about 2045 hours, Deputies from the Vista Patrol Station were dispatched to investigate a head-on collision in the 700 block of S Santa Fe Avenue, Vista. The initial investigation revealed a 2010 Dodge Caliber was travelling northbound in the southbound lanes of S Santa Fe Avenue and collided with a 2005 Toyota Tundra, which was travelling southbound on S Santa Fe Avenue. The Dodge was occupied by two adults and a two-year old child. The Dodge’s driver, a 30 year old male, was transported to Palomar Hospital with a broken wrist. The Dodge’s adult passenger, a 29 year old female, was transported to Palomar Hospital with internal injuries and was admitted for observation. The two year old was transported via Life Flight to Rady’s Children’s Hospital with several broken bones and unspecified internal injuries. The Toyota’s driver, a 52 year old male, and passenger, a 57 year old female, were both transported to Palomar Hospital with a complaint of pain. None of the injuries are believed to be life threatening. It is unknown if drugs and/or alcohol was a factor in the collision.

Anyone with information related to the collision can contact Deputy M. Harrel with the Vista Patrol Station Traffic Division at (760) 940-4356.

