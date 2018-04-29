Serious Injury Collision, San Marcos

On 04/27/18, at approximately 8:36 pm, deputies were dispatched to an unknown injury single vehicle collision. The

collision occurred on S. Rancho Santa Fe Rd. just north of the intersection of Lake San Marcos, in the city of San Marcos.

A 55 year old male adult was driving a 1961 Ford Falcon northbound on S. Rancho Santa Fe Rd., towards the intersection

of Lake San Marcos when he swerved to the right. The Ford Falcon started to slide sideways, traveling over the sidewalk

on the east side of S. Rancho Santa Fe Rd. The left front quarter panel of the Ford Falcon collided with a brick walk, east

of the sidewalk, causing the driver to be ejected from the vehicle.

San Marcos Fire Department responded to the collision scene and transported the driver to Palomar Medical Center. The

driver sustained serious injuries as a result of the collision and was admitted for his injuries. Alcohol is not a factor in the

collision.

Anyone who may have witnessed the collision can contact Deputy Bennetts at the San Marcos Sheriff’s station. The

investigation and cause of the collision is on-going and being conducted by the San Marcos Traffic Unit.