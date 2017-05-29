Serious Injury Collision – San Marcos

On 05-29-2017, at about 1320 hours, Deputies from the San Marcos Traffic Division responded to reports of an unknown injury collision near the intersection of Alamitos Way and Oleander Ave in the City of San Marcos. Upon arrival, it was discovered that at 55 year old male was driving 1999 Mercury Grand Marquis LS eastbound on Oleander Ave when he lost control of his vehicle. The vehicle struck multiple stationary items before coming to rest against a brick wall. The male was found unsecured inside the vehicle and sustained multiple serious injuries as a result of the collision. The extent of his injuries is unknown at this time. Alcohol was possibly a factor in this collision. The male was transported to the hospital for medical attention pertaining to his injuries.

Call Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477 with information and you will remain anonymous. You may be eligible for up to a $1,000 reward for information leading to a felony arrest.