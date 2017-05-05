The Sergeant Major’s Big Birthday Bash – Hoo Rah!

A Very rare and significant birthday took place at the Village Café in Historic downtown Vista. City leaders, Vista’s top Sheriff and Deputies, almost the entire Senior Voluntary Sheriff’s Patrol, Family members, and close friends convened at the restaurant that has been a cornerstone of downtown Vista for 38 years. They all came for the Sergeant Major’s 99th birthday celebration.

Yes, Sergeant Major Joseph (Jay) Parker is now 99 years old and still kicking. The doctors said he wouldn’t make it to his birthday but family members and friends knew better. Like me they know that this soldier, this rancher, this self-taught man, this father, and this volunteer does never gives up. Quitting is not a word he will ever use. He is already looking forward to the really big party next year.

The Sergeant Major entered the Village Café behind his current wife, Ann Pion-Parker. The consummate gentleman, Parker will always open the door for his wife and stand back while she goes first. The Sergeant Major paused at the doorway as Ann’s son-in-Law, Larry Yarham, a former Navy Fighter Pilot formally shouted out that the Sergeant Major was on deck. Chairs were immediately pushed back as people in the packed restaurant stood to applaud and cheer as the couple made their way to seats.

Over half of the room was in uniform. The Sergeant Major was wearing his Marine Corp dress uniform. He looked absolutely sharp and very much in command. He could have been ready to review the troops. Despite having been released from the convalescent home the day before, and after a two month stay, he walked with the military bearing that he had shown for 38 years. It was still a slow progress to his table as everyone wanted to greet him and shake his hand.

Vista Sheriff Capt. Charles (Chuck) Cinnamo and City Council Member John Aguilera were attending the birthday party to wish the Sergeant Major “Happy Birthday” and to congratulate him for a long lifetime of achievement. Senior Volunteer Sheriff Patrol leader Jim Baynes told everyone how Ann Pion had started the Senior Volunteer Patrol in Vista and how Parker was her third recruit. Pion and her then husband had met Parker in the grocery store and it didn’t take Ann long to sign him up.























Parker’s military rank is very impressive considering his humble beginnings. During the Great Depression, he left home at the age of 13 to find work. He learned how to sleep sitting up against a fence post and “Road the rails” to search for jobs that only paid a dollar or 2 per day. After many adventures and a couple of misadventures he joined the Marines because someone told him he could get shoes without holes in them. Enlisted Marines with pay grades of E-4 and E-5 are non-commissioned officers (NCOs). Staff NCOs are career Marines serving in grades E-6 through E-9. Those achieving the rank of Sergeant Major (E-9) serve as senior enlisted advisors assisting the commanding officer in matters of discipline, administration and the morale and welfare of the unit.

Parker was acknowledged not only for achieving the ripe young age of 99 but also for his contributions to country and community during most of those 99 years. Parker has the very rare distinction of having served in WWII, the Korean Conflict, and Viet Nam. He fought in some of the bloodiest battles in the South Pacific and he was wounded twice in Korea. While not actually wounded in the South Pacific he and his fellow marines arrived home in very poor health. Months on end in the jungles led to dental and foot problems that lingered for the remainder of their lives.

The San Diego County Sheriff’s Department Senior Volunteer Program was established in February of 1994 and in 1997 Ann Pion brought it to Vista. That’s when Pion recruited Joseph Parker and a lot of the other initial volunteers. They were both strict about following the rules and procedures so it wasn’t long before they were riding together. They became friends and with their respective spouses enjoyed spending a lot of time together. When age and illness took their spouses they continued the friendship and often went out to eat together. They continued volunteering with the Sheriff’s Dept. until 2009 when they started volunteering with the City of Vista as code enforcement officers. Recognizing their friendship was growing into something lasting their children urged them to tie the knot and they readily agreed.

Before retiring from the Marine Corp., Sergeant Major Parker was responsible for the recruiting in the State of Arkansas where he met the then Governor, Winthrop Paul Rockefeller, on numerous occasions. While overseeing the recruiting he signed hundreds of enlistment papers including those of one notable Vistan, Tom Fleming. Everyone knows Tom from the shoe repair he owned and operated in downtown Vista and from his leadership on the Vista Village Business Association and the City of Vista Planning Commission. Tom recently became a member of the Senior Volunteer Sheriff’s Patrol but could not attend the Sergeant Major’s birthday party because of illness.

Village Café owners Albert and Sandy Nazarian were proud to provide the venue for the party because they know about the contributions this couple has made to the City of Vista. Together the Parker’s have been a great influence in Vista. This past year and a half, while taking turns jumping in and out of the hospital, they worked with the downtown Vista Village Business Association and the Young Marines of North County to establish a patriotic presence in the downtown area. Now each major Holiday you will see the Young Marines placing the U.S. Flags along Main Street early in the morning and taking them down before sunset. The merchants and hundreds of Vistans have commented on how patriotic it looks to have the 60 flags waving in the breeze along Main Street.

It was wonderful that the Senior Voluntary Sheriff’s Patrol set up the party for the Sergeant Major and that the top sheriff and deputies attended. I too was one of the attendees at the Sergeant Major’s 99th birthday party and I was proud to hear him receive the well-deserved accolades. I am also proud to call Jay one of the best friends I have ever had. Happy Birthday Sergeant Major! Semper Fi and “Well done!”, my friend. I’ll be back in Vista for your next birthday.

