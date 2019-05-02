Sergeant Major Parker Celebrate 101 Years

Vista, CA — Last year the City of Vista proclaimed today, May 2, 2018, as Sergeant Major Parker Day in the City of Vista. And today the Sergeant Major turns 101!

The Sergeant Major enlisted with the Marine Corp in 1937 and that began his 36 year “tour of duty”.

After retiring from the Marine Corp, Sergeant Major Parker was still “serving” but this time as a member of the Vista Senior Volunteer Sheriff’s Patrol. Elected officials, community members gathered at his 100th birthday. One person was Tom Fleming who enlisted from the state of Arkansas where as it turns out the Sergeant Major Parker served some of his last years as a U.S. Marine. In fact, Parker was in charge of all recruiting for the state of Arkansas and as such he signed Tom’s enlistment paperwork.

Sergeant Major Parker and his wife Ann spearheaded a project that has flags displayed along Main Street on major Holidays a reality.

Congrats Sergeant Major Parker and Happy Birthday!