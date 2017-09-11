September Vista Chamber of Commerce Government Affairs Committee Meeting

TR Robertson …. A sizable turn-out filled the Chamber of Commerce meeting room on Thursday for the monthly Government Affairs Meeting. This monthly meeting features guest presentations from a variety of agencies followed by individual presentations from a variety of representatives giving updates from California and Vista governmental offices as well as Federal governmental offices. The meeting is open to all citizens each month, beginning at noon until 1:30 on the first Thursday of each month.

The first guest speaker for this month was Elmer Heap, COO from EDCO Waste and Recycling. Mr. Heap gave a very enthusiastic presentation on some of the laws dealing with recycling and some new features soon to be implemented at the Escondido Recycling site. AB939, introduced in 1990, established the existence of the pick-up of curbside recycling for residents. AB341 would establish recycling pick-up for commercial organizations generating 4 cubic yards of material. Cities can also impose non-recycling fines on business not complying. It was pointed out the 92% of the businesses in the City of Vista are compliant. For apartment complexes with 5 units or more, these living establishments must also recycle. AB1826 is the organics law dealing with the recycling of green material and food waste. It was also pointed out that there are currently no fines for not recycling. Mr. Heap referenced the fact that the Miramar land fill is on Federal property will be completely filled by 2026 as will the Otay facility. The Sycamore facility will not be at capacity until 50 years from now. He also discussed the new facilities being completed and planned for the Escondido Recycling site. Planned for installation will be a new anaerobic digestion system which will convert organic waste into natural gas and fuels. This will be used to power all of the vehicles EDCO uses.

Presenting next was Elektra Fike, from Green Business Network. This state funded organization seeks to work with businesses in cities around San Diego County to assist them becoming environmentally conscience. These issues include recycling green material, reducing water and energy use and other environmental issues.

Following these presentations a variety of updates were given by different representatives.

Matthew Phy from Senator Bate’s Office – over 1,000 bills will be considered in Sacramento over the next few weeks. SB45 deals with limiting taxpayer mass mailings. SB197 dealing with establishing additional veteran medical centers was killed in the Senate.

Michael Hadland from Assemblyman Chavez’s Office said the Assemblyman was just appointed Chairman of the Government/Military Council. Two bills introduced by the Assemblyman, AB376 & AB671, have been signed into law. 671 deals with greater outreach to veterans in the community and 376 ensures communication to veterans about federally funded farming and ranching opportunities. He also said a 3 part Housing package bill will be dealt with.

Tom Stinson from Assemblywoman Waldron’s Office passed out a sheet detailing a number of bills the Assemblywoman has sponsored. Several include AB1361 dealing with water provided to Indian tribes land, AB658 dealing with Clinical Laboratory licensing fees, AB1031 dealing with Native California Wildlife Rehabilitation Tax contributions, AB1111 creating a grant program to help individuals with multiple employment barriers.

Haley Peterson from Supervisor Horn’s Office pointed out the current Hepatitis A outbreak in San Diego city. She also stated that AB1250 was opposed by the Supervisor.

Supervisor Horn is also co-sponsoring, with San Diego State University and the County of San Diego a Be the Change – women veterans forum on October 13 from 9 am until 5pm at San Diego State. For more information go to www.sdsu.edu/womenveteransforum.

Tony Winney, from the City of Vista gave some updates about Vista events. The vista Fire Department has sent 2 members to Houston to assist with Hurricane Harvey. The 2 new skate parks will soon open – the first ceremony will be on Sept. 16 at 510 N. Santa Fe. He also said the downtown lighting project is nearing completion.

There was a lengthy discussion about SB649, which will be voted on in two weeks. This bill deals with allowing the establishment of additional cell towers in cities. It was pointed out that location and configuration will be left up to cities, but there concern about the size of these cell towers. The City has taken a position of opposition to the bill pointing out that the bill is vague. The Chamber will consider its position after further study.

Some upcoming events:

Sept. 12 – Vista Ed. Foundation fundraiser – A Night @ Moonlight

Sept 23-24 – Viking Festival, Norway Hall, Vista

Sept 28 – Vista Cares Business Walk

Oct. 5 – Government Affairs Meeting, Chamber Office