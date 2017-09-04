September is National Preparedness Month and this year’s theme is focusing on planning, with an overarching theme “Disasters Don’t Plan Ahead. You Can.”

Make a plan today. Your family may not be together if a disaster strikes, so it is important to know which types of disasterscould affect your area. Know how you’ll contact one another and reconnect if separated. Establish a family meeting place that’s familiar and easy to find.

Department of Homeland Security Readiness Website