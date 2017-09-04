Loading...
September is National Preparedness Month

September 4, 2017

Disaster Don’t Plan Ahead…. Yes You Can!  HI RES Nat PRep Month

September is National Preparedness Month and this year’s theme is focusing on planning, with an overarching theme “Disasters Don’t Plan Ahead. You Can.”

Make a plan today. Your family may not be together if a disaster strikes, so it is important to know which types of disasterscould affect your area.  Know how you’ll contact one another and reconnect if separated. Establish a family meeting place that’s familiar and easy to find.

Department of Homeland Security Readiness Website

