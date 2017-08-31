Please join us for the September MainStreet Morning Meeting.

SPECIAL GUEST ~ JEREMY COHEN, Oceanside Pier Resort

Wednesday, September 6th 10:30 a.m., 701 Mission Avenue, Downtown Oceanside

Join us for a special presentation about the Oceanside Pier Resort Project. Over a decade in the planning, this project promises to change the face of Downtown Oceanside yet again.

* Two square city blocks on Pacific Street

* Two hotels with over 300 rooms combined

* 6400 square foot ballroom/function space

* 20,000 square feet of retail/commercial space