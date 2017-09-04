Please join us for the September MainStreet Morning Meeting. SPECIAL DAY AND TIME WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 6th 10:30 a.m.
SPECIAL GUEST, JEREMY COHEN – Oceanside Pier Resort – Join us for a special presentation about the Oceanside Pier Resort Project. Over a decade in the planning, this project
promises to change the face of Downtown Oceanside yet again.
* Two square city blocks on Pacific Street
* Two hotels with over 300 rooms combined
* 6400 square foot ballroom/function space
* 20,000 square feet of retail/commercial space
We welcome all parties interested in the progress of Downtown Oceanside, including businesspeople, residents, and City staff. This informative one hour meeting is held in an informal discussion format. The general public is always welcome! Meet your City officials, MainStreet Oceanside staff and members and find out about upcoming events and changes to YOUR downtown and city.