September MainStreet Morning Meeting

SPECIAL GUEST, JEREMY COHEN – Oceanside Pier Resort – Join us for a special presentation about the Oceanside Pier Resort Project. Over a decade in the planning, this project

promises to change the face of Downtown Oceanside yet again.

* Two square city blocks on Pacific Street

* Two hotels with over 300 rooms combined

* 6400 square foot ballroom/function space

* 20,000 square feet of retail/commercial space