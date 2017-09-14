September is California Heroes Month

There are many everyday heroes all around us — teachers, firefighters, soldiers, volunteers working to improve our communities, and even the young man or woman who helped their fellow citizen carry their groceries. Daisy Tate, Executive Director of the Veterans Supplemental Support Network (VSSN), wanted to make sure these heroes were given the recognition that they deserve. She spearheaded an effort to get local and state governments to recognize September as “Heroes Month” to honor local everyday heroes from all walks of life for their selfless actions in the service of others. In 2013, Daisy asked her State Senator Joel Anderson to write a Senate resolution officially declaring September as “California Heroes Month.” Anderson introduced Senate Concurrent Resolution 97 in 2014, and it received unanimous support in the legislature. September since then has officially been declared “California Heroes Month.”

After the resolution’s passage, Anderson said “It’s important we recognize every local hero for their community efforts. These heroes and their good deeds inspire and encourage others to step up to help their neighbors in need. California Heroes Month is a magnificent opportunity to recognize the importance of selflessly giving and recognizing those local unsung heroes within each community. These heroes and their good deeds inspire and encourage others to step up to help their neighbors in need.”

If there is someone you would like to nominate to be recognized this California Heroes Month, Senator Anderson’s office encourages you to fill out the nomination at bit.ly/CAHeroesMonth (case sensitive). Nominations are due by Sept. 30. If you have any questions, contact Jennifer Webber at 619-596-3136 or Jennifer.webber@sen.ca.gov.