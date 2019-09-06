September, 2019 VISTA VIEWS

Meet the LeadersPlease join us for dinner on October 4, 2019 at the beautiful Rancho Buena Vista Adobe and hear from State Assembly Member Tasha Boerner Horvath State Senator Patricia Bates, and US Congressman Mike Levin. Meet the Leaders is presented by Tri-City Medical Center, and sponsored by SDGE, Scripps, and NCHS.

Tickets and sponsorship information is available via this link. or by emailing the office at info@vistachamber.org. Limited seats remain.

Boys & Girls Club Vista Business Mixer Wednesday Sept 11 ~ 5pm – Join us for our September Business Mixer at Carlsbad Ranch Market: $5.00 for Members, $20 for Prospective Members. Make new connections and have fun! Wear your favorite patriotic ensemble on this day of remembrance. Location Map

September Lunch Mob: Nucci’s Pizza & Pasta Wednesday Sept 25 ~ 12:00 pm Join our monthly Lunch Mob. All are welcome, no RSVP required cost to attend this no-host lunch. You are going to eat anyway! Map

VISTA POWER BREAKFAST The Vista Chamber’s long-time, once-a-month Friday breakfast networking event is being rebooted, re-branded and restructured! Join us EVERY FRIDAY at 8am at Swamis Vista Village. Enjoy no-host breakfast, 30 minutes networking and 20 minutes of professional development. A great way to end the week! The Vista Power Breakfast is co-Hosted by the Vista Chamber and in THETRIBE. RSVP by texting “tribe” to 66866.



RSVP to info@vistachamber.org to participate in our monthly Lunch & Learn opportunities!

Military Auto Assistance Sept 18 @Noon-Chamber Office Hosted by Bob Lustig, founder of the Military Assistance Auto Program. His mission is to prepare you for the second largest purchase of your life. Learn process & methods dealerships use and how to keep your hard earned money!

Bocannoco – What is CBD?Sept 24 @Noon-Chamber OfficeJoin Joan Gross, with Bocannoco CBD, and learn how to sort out all the products and claims in this expanding market. What is CBD? What does zero THC mean? What are Terpenes & Cannibinoids?

Meet your State requirements for harassment prevention with training through CalChamber. View the informational flyer. Vista Chamber Members save 20% off employee and/or supervisor training by using this link.