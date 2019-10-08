Senior Volunteer of The Year

Oceanside, CA — Oceanside’s 2019 “Senior of the Year” will be announced at 12:00 noon on Thursday, October 10, 2019, at the annual Senior Expo, hosted by the Oceanside Chamber of Commerce. The Senior Expo will be held at the Oceanside Civic Center Plaza from 9:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. The event will feature 80 health-related businesses, non-profits and senior organizations, as well as free health-related screenings, giveaways and consultations.

The Senior Volunteer Program inspires Oceanside seniors to volunteer at the Country Club and El Corazon Senior Centers in positions such as front desk concierge, events, and other general help. For volunteer opportunities with Oceanside Neighborhood Services, please visit www.ci.oceanside.ca.us/gov/hr/volunteer.asp.

For information about senior activities, enrichment classes, special events, swimming lessons, day camps, sports camps and other Oceanside Parks and Recreation programs go to www.oceansiderec.com, call (760) 435-5041, or Facebook “Oceanside Parks & Recreation.”