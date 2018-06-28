Loading...
Senior Soiree Dance July 8th

The City of Oceanside Parks & Recreation is excited to bring you a special night under the stars.  Come enjoy a night of dinner and dancing with live music from The Encores.  This magical evening takes place on Sunday, July 8, 2018 from 6:00-9:00 p.m. at the

El Corazon Senior Center (3302 Senior Center Drive in Oceanside). The evening includes fried chicken, potato salad, finger foods, and veggies.  Tickets are on sale at the El Corazon Center or the Country Club Senior Center for $10.  Tickets are also available for purchase at the door.

For more information call (760) 435-5300.

For more information about Oceanside Parks and Recreation programs, please visit www.oceansiderec.com, call (760) 435-5041, or on Facebook at “City of Oceanside Parks & Recreation.”

