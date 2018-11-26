Senior Experience Program Deadline Extended

Art Department courtyard, located next to the Boehm Gallery and the C and D Buildings – Palomar College 1140 W. Mission Road, San Marcos, CA 92069 Details: Christmas shopping gets exponentially easier, and more original, at Palomar’s semiannual sale,[...]
Broadway Theater: Santa’s North Pole Follies! 340 E. Broadway, Vista from November 30 to December 16 Thursday-Saturday 7:30 p.m. – Saturday & Sunday at 2:00 p.m. $27 also avialable all Broadway shows season pass $149.50 Box office:[...]
