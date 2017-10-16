Senior Citizen Available Resources

Nadine Kaina…Yes, I am a senior and there are many of us in this area. And it is growing. We are so fortunate to be in San Diego County with so many resources available. I feel urged to share these resources with all readers. There may be a neighbor or family member who could use this informative article.

I live in a senior community and was asked, for many years, to be on a standing committee, but could not until I retired from working. This year, in September, with the help of another resident, we coordinated a Senior Health and Resource Fair for the senior citizens living here.

It took many weeks of asking “vendors” to participate during the National Fall Prevention week in late September. My goal was 20 and on the special day, ended with 17, out of the 50 asked. Of course, there were cancelations due to sickness, forgetfulness, and other reasons. The participants were not charged a table fee, only to bring water, healthy snacks, or a gift card for raffle prizes. I made the coffee and labeled two tables for persons to sit, have a cup of coffee, and chat.

Last year, our event was labeled: “Fall Prevention Tips and Resources. There were 50 attendees. They heard three speakers in three hours. Because I belong to the North County Fall Prevention Task Force, under the auspices of the County of San Diego Health and Human Services Agency, there are many businesses that belong and share their time, ideas, and talents to provide safety information to senior citizens or those who may have medical conditions that could use the resources.

This year there were 56 attendees plus a “crew” of volunteers who did everything from set up to take down, making signs, directing traffic for parking spaces & whatever else was needed!

Vendors- Local talent meaning, living in the city of Vista or the senior community

An author who writes about scams

HUD/Reverse Mortgage Counselor

Visit or become a volunteer with the Buena Vista Audubon Society

Vista Community Clinic providing blood pressure,

A Realtor,

Vista Out & About Trips & Travels

A retired nurse providing information on Fall Prevention & doing blood pressure

Aroma Therapy

Southwest Lifeline.

From neighboring cities

101 Mobility; Fulton Family Chiropractic

Foundation for Senior Wellbeing

North County NAMI

Museum of Making Music -Senior Band Information

and Senior Volunteer Sheriff’s Patrol.

There is so much to do, places to visit and exercise opportunities, that we are priviledged to live in this area of California.

Based on recent census estimates, nearly 122,000 older San Diegans will fall this year. Statistics showing 91,000 of them will fall again. 24,000 – 35,000 will suffer injuries making it difficult to get around or live alone. There is a website: www.SanDiegoFall Prevention.org for more information. Additional resources and free personal help, please contact the Foundation for Senior Wellbeing Information Resource Center (located in San Marcos but covers all of North County) 844-654-INFO (4636). I volunteer there most Thursdays, 9 a.m.- 1 p.m. The center is open for walk-ins Mon – Fri. Closed most holidays.

Like the county motto says: LIVE WELL!!!