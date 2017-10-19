Senior Center November Events

Center to hold free Music Appreciation Presentation

A music appreciation presentation is offered to those lovers and newcomers of classical music interested in learning to listen to, appreciate, and enjoy classical music. Presentations include state-of-the-art audio and visual equipment, giving the attendee an unforgettable “front row seat in the auditorium” experience. Held at the Gloria McClellan Center at 1400 Vale Terrace Drive in Vista on Nov. 1 from 1:00 – 3:15 p.m. Free and no registration required! Hosted by Hank Presutti. For information, call 760-643-5288 or email luigibeethoven@cox.net.

Center to hold Ballroom Dance “American Waltz”

The Gloria McClellan Center will hold a Ballroom Dance Class featuring the American Waltz on Wednesdays, Nov. 1 – 29 (no class on Nov. 22) from 7–8 p.m. at 1400 Vale Terrace Drive in Vista. Cost is $35/4 classes for Vista residents or $42 for non-residents. Pre-registration is required. Register online at www.gmacvista.com or call 760-643-5281.

Center to hold Soul Line Dance Class

The Gloria McClellan Center is offering Soul Line Dance classes on Wednesdays, Nov. 1 – 29 (no class on Nov. 22) at1400 Vale Terrace Drive in Vista. Make your body smile and feel rejuvenated through dance while learning soul line dances choreographed to your favorite R&B jazz, gospel and Latin tunes. No experience or partner required. Beginner and experienced dancers encouraged. Cost is $33 for Vista residents, $39 for non-residents. One class passes are also available for $12/Vista resident, $14/non-resident. Reserve online at www.gmacvista.com or call760.643.5281. Pre-registration is required.

Center to hold hearing screenings/hearing aid cleanings

The Gloria McClellan Center will hold free hearing aid screenings and hearing aid cleanings with Dr. Michael Ambrose on Thursday, Nov. 2, 9:30 – 11:30 a.m. An appointment is required and can be made by calling 760-643-5288. Space is limited. The center is located at 1400 Vale Terrace Drive in Vista.