Senators Bates and Nielsen Question $52 Billion of Proposed New Taxes

SACRAMENTO – Following the Governor’s defense of the state’s largest-ever transportation tax proposal – $52 billion – before the Senate Appropriations Committee, Senators Pat Bates (R-Laguna Niguel) and Jim Nielsen (R-Tehama) issued the following statement:

“Under the Democrats’ 2017 edition of the Car Tax, ordinary Californians will have to pay as much as $175 more each year to register their vehicles.

“For many households, the total tax hike will easily surpass $300 each year.

“The 19.5 cent per gallon increase on gasoline will hit all Californians hard.

“When combined with the 20 cent diesel excise tax hike and the four percent increase on the sales tax on diesel, it is clear that this tax proposal will negatively impact the California economy.

“While this proposal includes large fuel tax increases, it only requires a $100 fee for electric vehicle owners. So much for asking all Californians to pay a fair share to fix our roads and highways.

“Working and low-income Californians cannot afford this massive tax that automatically increases without accountability and does not have an end date.”

FACTS on Democrats’ $52 Billion Tax Plan

–Raises $52 billion in taxes over 10 years with no expiration date.

–Huge increases in the gas tax today that will grow into the future while failing to consider recent information from the Legislative Analyst outlining that a pending “cap-and-trade” expansion would raise gas prices by up to an estimated 63 cents per gallon in 2021, increasing to 73 cents per gallon in 2031.

The Fine Print

–Loopholes allow for money to be diverted to high speed rail.

–Automatic inflation increases without accountability.This massive tax proposal, Senate Bill 1, passed out of the Senate Appropriations Committee along partisan lines with a vote of five to two. It is now fast-tracked to the full Senate for its consideration Thursday .