Senator Patricia Bates’ Statement on Legislature Hiring Eric Holder as Outside Counsel

SACRAMENTO – Senator Patricia Bates (R-Laguna Niguel) released the following statement today regarding the news that legislative Democrats have hired former U.S. Attorney General Eric Holder to represent them in potential legal disputes with the incoming Trump administration:

“California already has an Attorney General’s office charged with defending the state and its laws. That office has 4,300 employees and a budget of $830 million. The Legislature should not be spending taxpayer dollars to hire an expensive outside attorney. What a waste!”

Senator Patricia C. Bates (R-Laguna Niguel) represents the 36th Senate District in the California Legislature, which covers South Orange County, North San Diego County and Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton