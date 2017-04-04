Senator Patricia Bates to Present Measure

To Reclassify Heinous Crimes as Legally “Violent” … Senator Bates will present Senate Bill 75 to the Senate Public Safety Committee. SB 75 would expand the definition of “violent felonies” to include additional offenses deemed to be serious and violent in nature by many Californians, including rape of an unconscious person. Tuesday, April 4. The committee hearing begins at 8:30 a.m.The hearing can be watched on the Senate’s website at http://senate.ca.gov. California State Capitol, Room 4203.

She will also present two other public safety bills at the hearing. Senate Bill 67 would clarify that a felony DUI conviction, regardless of whether the original offense was later reduced to a misdemeanor, can be used as a prior felony offense when a new DUI is committed. Senate Bill 69 would create a felony penalty for any convicted sex offender who willfully removes or disables their Global Positioning System (GPS) tracking device.

Senator Patricia Bates represents the 36th Senate District in the California Legislature, which covers South Orange County, North San Diego County and Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton.