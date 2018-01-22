Loading...
Senator Patricia Bates To Host Housing Crisis Discussion January 26th In Carlsbad

SACRAMENTO – Senator Patricia Bates (R-Laguna Niguel) in partnership with the Building Industry Association of San Diego County, will host a discussion on California’s housing crisis on Friday, January 26, in Carlsbad.

The discussion is open to the public, but people are asked to RSVP to Senator.Bates@senate.ca.gov or call 760.642.0809 as space is limited.

WHO:

  • Senator Patricia Bates (R-Laguna Niguel)
  • Borre Winckel, President and CEO, Building Industry Association of San Diego County (panel moderator)
  • Ken Sauder, President and CEO, Wakeland Housing and Development
  • Mary Lydon, Housing You Matters
  • Dr. Lynn Reaser, Chief Economist and Adjunct Professor of Economics, Point Loma Nazarene University
  • Lisa Dunn, Realtor
  • Vista Deputy Mayor John Aguilera
  • Residents of Senate District 36

WHAT:

A discussion on California’s housing crisis and what steps the state can take to encourage lower housing costs.

WHEN: Friday, January 26, 2018, 8 a.m. to 10 a.m

WHERE:   Sheraton Carlsbad – 5480 Grand Pacific Drive, Carlsbad, CA 92008

Senate Republican Leader Patricia Bates (R-Laguna Niguel) represents the 36th Senate District in the California Legislature, which covers South Orange County, North San Diego County and Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton

Senator Patricia Bates, State Capitol, Sacramento, CA 95814

