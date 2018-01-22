Senator Patricia Bates To Host Housing Crisis Discussion January 26th In Carlsbad

SACRAMENTO – Senator Patricia Bates (R-Laguna Niguel) in partnership with the Building Industry Association of San Diego County, will host a discussion on California’s housing crisis on Friday, January 26, in Carlsbad.

The discussion is open to the public, but people are asked to RSVP to Senator.Bates@senate.ca.gov or call 760.642.0809 as space is limited.

WHO:

Senator Patricia Bates (R-Laguna Niguel)

Borre Winckel, President and CEO, Building Industry Association of San Diego County (panel moderator)

Ken Sauder, President and CEO, Wakeland Housing and Development

Mary Lydon, Housing You Matters

Dr. Lynn Reaser, Chief Economist and Adjunct Professor of Economics, Point Loma Nazarene University

Lisa Dunn, Realtor

Vista Deputy Mayor John Aguilera

Residents of Senate District 36

WHAT:

A discussion on California’s housing crisis and what steps the state can take to encourage lower housing costs.