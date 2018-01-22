Senator Patricia Bates To Host Housing Crisis Discussion January 26th In Carlsbad

SACRAMENTO – Senator Patricia Bates (R-Laguna Niguel) in partnership with the Building Industry Association of San Diego County, will host a discussion on California’s housing crisis on Friday, January 26, in Carlsbad.
The discussion is open to the public, but people are asked to RSVP to Senator.Bates@senate.ca.gov or call 760.642.0809 as space is limited.
WHO:
- Senator Patricia Bates (R-Laguna Niguel)
- Borre Winckel, President and CEO, Building Industry Association of San Diego County (panel moderator)
- Ken Sauder, President and CEO, Wakeland Housing and Development
- Mary Lydon, Housing You Matters
- Dr. Lynn Reaser, Chief Economist and Adjunct Professor of Economics, Point Loma Nazarene University
- Lisa Dunn, Realtor
- Vista Deputy Mayor John Aguilera
- Residents of Senate District 36
WHAT:
A discussion on California’s housing crisis and what steps the state can take to encourage lower housing costs.
WHEN: Friday, January 26, 2018, 8 a.m. to 10 a.m
WHERE: Sheraton Carlsbad – 5480 Grand Pacific Drive, Carlsbad, CA 92008
