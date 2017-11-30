Loading...
You are here:  Home  >  Calendar >  Senator Patricia Bates to Host Holiday Open House

Senator Patricia Bates to Host Holiday Open House

By   /  November 30, 2017  /  No Comments

    Print    
In Laguna Hills on December 6
SACRAMENTO – Senator Patricia Bates (R-Laguna Niguel) will host an open house at the Laguna Hills Civic Center on Wednesday, December 6.

Senator Bates and her district staff will be joined by neighbors, community leaders and local elected officials for casual conversation. The open house is intended to help constituents learn about the services that Senator Bates’ office can provide and to facilitate discussion on issues that are important to them. Click here to view the event flyer.

WHO: Senator Patricia Bates

  • Local elected officials and community leaders
  • Residents of Senate District 36

WHAT:  Open house for constituents.

WHEN: Wednesday, December 6, 4:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m.

WHERE: Laguna Hills Civic Center
24035 El Toro Road
Laguna Hills, CA  92653
# # #
Senate Republican Leader Patricia Bates (R-Laguna Niguel) represents the 36th Senate District in the California Legislature, which covers South Orange County, North San Diego County and Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton. 
    Print    

Do you want more news like this? We're supported by our subscribers and readers!

  • Published: 3 hours ago on November 30, 2017
  • By:
  • Last Modified: November 30, 2017 @ 10:04 pm
  • Filed Under: State and National

About the author

Founder

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You might also like...

Rally to Fight for Net Neutrality Held

Read More →