Senator Patricia Bates to Host Holiday Open House

SACRAMENTO – Senator Patricia Bates (R-Laguna Niguel) will host an open house at the Laguna Hills Civic Center on Wednesday, December 6 . Senator Bates and her district staff will be joined by neighbors, community leaders and local elected officials for casual conversation. The open house is intended to help constituents learn about the services that Senator Bates’ office can provide and to facilitate discussion on issues that are important to them. Click here to view the event flyer. WHO: Senator Patricia Bates Local elected officials and community leaders

Residents of Senate District 36 WHAT: Open house for constituents. WHEN: Wednesday, December 6, 4:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m. WHERE: Laguna Hills Civic Center

24035 El Toro Road

Laguna Hills, CA 92653