Senator Patricia Bates Encourages Residents to Discard Unneeded Medicines on October 28th

Saturday, October 28th . The U.S. Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA) sponsors the biannual event, which aims to provide a safe, convenient and responsible means of disposing prescription drugs. SACRAMENTO – Senator Patricia Bates (R-Laguna Niguel) encourages residents to discard their unneeded prescription medications by participating in the 14th National Prescription Drug Take Back Day which takes place on.

“With the U.S. in the midst of a devastating opioid crisis, we need to do everything we can to ensure that unneeded prescription drugs are properly disposed of,” said Senator Bates. “That’s why I encourage Californians to clean out their medicine cabinets of unnecessary medications and dispose them safely at a collection site. Doing so will help reduce the chances of the drugs falling into the wrong hands.”

According to the DEA, Americans turned in 450 tons of unused prescription drugs at almost 5,500 sites at the last take back day in April. According to the 2015 National Survey on Drug Use and Health, 6.4 million Americans abused controlled prescription drugs. The study shows that a majority of abused prescription drugs were obtained from family and friends, often from the home medicine cabinet.

Here is a list of locations where San Diego and Orange County residents in the 36th Senate District can drop-off their unused prescription medications on October 28th:

San Diego County

Carlsbad: 2176 Salk Ave., Carlsbad, CA 92008

Encinitas: 354 Santa Fe Dr., Encinitas, CA 92024

Oceanside: 4002 Vista Way, Oceanside, CA 92056

Vista: 310 Sycamore Ave., Vista, CA 92083

Orange County

Laguna Hills: 24035 El Toro Road, Laguna Hills, CA 92653

Mission Viejo: 200 Civic Center, Mission Viejo, CA 92692

San Juan Capistrano: 32400 Paseo Adelanto, San Juan Capistrano, CA 92675

To see a list of collection sites near you on Take Back Day, go to https://www.deadiversion. usdoj.gov/drug_disposal/ takeback/ . To visit a collection site between Take Back Days, go to www.rxdrugdropbox.org

Senator Patricia Bates (R-Laguna Niguel) represents the 36th Senate District in the California Legislature, which covers South Orange County, North San Diego County and Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton.