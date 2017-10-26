|
SACRAMENTO – Senator Patricia Bates (R-Laguna Niguel) encourages residents to discard their unneeded prescription medications by participating in the 14th National Prescription Drug Take Back Day which takes place on Saturday, October 28th. The U.S. Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA) sponsors the biannual event, which aims to provide a safe, convenient and responsible means of disposing prescription drugs.
“With the U.S. in the midst of a devastating opioid crisis, we need to do everything we can to ensure that unneeded prescription drugs are properly disposed of,” said Senator Bates. “That’s why I encourage Californians to clean out their medicine cabinets of unnecessary medications and dispose them safely at a collection site. Doing so will help reduce the chances of the drugs falling into the wrong hands.”
According to the DEA, Americans turned in 450 tons of unused prescription drugs at almost 5,500 sites at the last take back day in April. According to the 2015 National Survey on Drug Use and Health, 6.4 million Americans abused controlled prescription drugs. The study shows that a majority of abused prescription drugs were obtained from family and friends, often from the home medicine cabinet.
Here is a list of locations where San Diego and Orange County residents in the 36th Senate District can drop-off their unused prescription medications on October 28th:
San Diego County
Orange County
To see a list of collection sites near you on Take Back Day, go to https://www.deadiversion.
Senator Patricia Bates (R-Laguna Niguel) represents the 36th Senate District in the California Legislature, which covers South Orange County, North San Diego County and Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton.
Loading...You are here: Home > Calendar > Senator Patricia Bates Encourages Residents to Discard Unneeded Medicines on October 28th
Senator Patricia Bates Encourages Residents to Discard Unneeded Medicines on October 28th
Do you want more news like this? We're supported by our subscribers and readers!
- Published: 1 hour ago on October 26, 2017
- By: Editor
- Last Modified: October 26, 2017 @ 9:41 pm
- Filed Under: State and National
NEXT ARTICLE →
Calif. Makes Progress Against Child Poverty; Racial Disparities Persist
← PREVIOUS ARTICLE
Fire Resource Survey Needs Your Quick Response