Senator Patricia Bates Encourages College Seniors and Grads to Apply for Senate Fellowships

SACRAMENTO – Senator Patricia Bates (R-Laguna Niguel) today announced the availability of applications for the 2017-18 California Senate Fellows program. Former fellows include current members of Congress and the California Legislature, judges and local elected officials.

“Serving as a Senate fellow is a fabulous opportunity to gain first-hand experience in politics in the capital of America’s most influential state,” said Bates. “It’s a privilege to host a Senate fellow in each year that I served in the Senate, as I can attest that the career and educational opportunities that the program offers to its fellows are second to none. I encourage anyone with an interest in public service to apply.”

Sarah Couch was Bates’ 2014-15 fellow and now works as Assembly Member Tom Lackey’s (R-Palmdale) Legislative Director. Alex Khan was Bates’ Senate fellow for 2015-16 and secured a job with the California Department of Finance after his fellowship ended. Abigail Gore currently serves as Bates’ 2016-17 fellow. As there are only 18 Senate fellows for 40 senators, the competition among senators to host one is intense.

The program provides college graduates an opportunity to become full-time Senate staff at the State Capitol in Sacramento for 11 months beginning in October 2017. Fellows are assigned to the personal or committee staff of a senator and also participate in academic seminars with senators, senior staff, journalists, lobbyists and state government officials. Responsibilities include researching and analyzing legislation, developing bill proposals, writing speeches and assisting constituents with casework.

Fellows are paid a stipend of $2,627 per month plus health, vision and dental benefits. They earn six units of graduate credit from Sacramento State for the academic portion of the program.

The fellowship is jointly operated by the California State Senate and the Center for California Studies at Sacramento State University. Anyone who will be at least 20 years of age and a graduate of a four-year college or university by September 1, 2017, is eligible to apply. There is no preferred major and individuals with advanced degrees or those in mid-career are encouraged to apply. There will be 18 fellows selected in May 2017 after an initial screening of applications and a subsequent panel interview of finalists.

The deadline for submitting an application is February 13, 2017. There are also similar opportunities to be an Assembly, Executive or Judicial Fellow. Those interested in applying are encourage to visit http://www.csus.edu/calst/ senate.

