Senator Patricia Bates Earns 100% Score From National Federation of Independent Business

SACRAMENTO – Senate Republican Leader Patricia Bates (R-Laguna Niguel) announced today that she has earned a 100 percent score from the National Federation of Independent Business (NFIB) on its 2017 legislative score card. The NFIB is one of the nation’s leading advocates for small business owners.

“It’s an honor to be recognized by one of the nation’s true champions of small businesses,” said Bates. “California has become increasingly unaffordable for many small businesses and I’m committed to working with advocates such as NFIB to improve the state’s business climate. It makes little sense for the state to continue to impose more fees and regulations that small businesses cannot afford.”

NFIB assessed legislators on several bills vital to the health of small businesses in California during the 2017 legislative year. The complete NFIB Voting Record with the bill numbers, description and votes can be found here

For example, Bates opposed bills that raised the gas and car taxes (SB 1) and would have effectively prohibited local governments from contracting out for services with private businesses (AB 1250). She was also recognized for her votes to reduce junk lawsuits (AB 1583) and to require state agencies to improve outreach with the small businesses they regulate (AB 657).

In addition to her perfect score with NFIB, Senator Bates also earned high marks from the Howard Jarvis Taxpayers Association for her record on fiscal responsibility; the California Chamber of Commerce for her votes on bills important to job creators; and the California Manufacturers & Technology Association for her commitment to increasing manufacturing in the state.