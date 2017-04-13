Senator Patricia Bates Assumes Leadership Role for Senate Republican Caucus

SACRAMENTO – Senator Patricia Bates (R-Laguna Niguel) officially began her first day as Senate Republican Leader. Senator Bates succeeds Senator Jean Fuller (R-Bakersfield) as the second woman in the history of the California State Senate to serve in the top leadership post of a party caucus – Democrat or Republican. Senator Bates remarked:

“I thank Senator Fuller for her leadership of the Senate Republican Caucus over the past two years as it is humbling to accept the baton of leadership from her today. I pledge to do my best to ensure that the 13 million Californians that Senate Republicans represent continue to have their voices heard loud and clear in Sacramento.

“Senate Republicans will continue to embrace taxpayers who want a more efficient government, parents who want better schools and safer streets, and citizens who want their constitutional freedoms protected. I look forward to advocating for all Californians who want more balance in their state government.”

Senator Bates represents the 36th Senate District in the California Legislature, which covers South Orange County, North San Diego County and Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton.

