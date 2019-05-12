Senator Jones North County Office Now Open

Escondido district office is now open! If you live in North County, you can now more easily access all the services my office provides. Aaron Andrews, who has worked for the legislature for almost three years and joined my team in December, will serve as North County office director.

Address: 720 North Broadway #110, Escondido, CA 92025

Phone: (760) 796-4655

Fax: (760) 796-4658

Email:senator.jones@sen.ca.gov

The office is open Monday through Friday from 9:00 A.M. to 5:00 P.M. I am grateful that the Escondido Chamber of Commerce welcomed us as a neighbor to their centrally located building. It will be a great place from which to serve the community.

Also, I wanted to share this recap video from my recent town hall meeting in Escondido. I appreciated the opportunity to answer questions from the over 130 members of the community who attended. If you were not able to attend and have questions or issues that you need help with, please do not hesitate to contact me.

Sincerely,

Brian Jones

State Senator, District 38