Loading...
You are here:  Home  >  Calendar >  Senator Jones North County Office Now Open

Senator Jones North County Office Now Open

By   /  May 12, 2019  /  No Comments

    Print    

Escondido district office is now open! If you live in North County, you can now more easily access all the services my office provides. Aaron Andrews, who has worked for the legislature for almost three years and joined my team in December, will serve as North County office director.

Address: 720 North Broadway #110, Escondido, CA 92025
Phone: (760) 796-4655
Fax: (760) 796-4658
Email:senator.jones@sen.ca.gov

The office is open Monday through Friday from 9:00 A.M. to 5:00 P.M. I am grateful that the Escondido Chamber of Commerce welcomed us as a neighbor to their centrally located building. It will be a great place from which to serve the community. 

Also, I wanted to share this recap video from my recent town hall meeting in Escondido. I appreciated the opportunity to answer questions from the over 130 members of the community who attended. If you were not able to attend and have questions or issues that you need help with, please do not hesitate to contact me.

Sincerely,

Brian Jones
State Senator, District 38

    Print    

Do you want more news like this? We're supported by our subscribers and readers!

  • Published: 2 days ago on May 12, 2019
  • By:
  • Last Modified: May 14, 2019 @ 12:08 am
  • Filed Under: State and National

About the author

Founder

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You might also like...

Waldron – Small Business is Vital

Read More →