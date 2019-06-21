Senator Jones’ Measures Approved by Assembly Committees

Sacramento,CA – – Two bills authored by Senator Brian Jones (R-Santee) passed their respective Assembly committees yesterday.

Senate Bill 308 corrects current law to create consistency between trust instruments and wills. It passed the Assembly Judiciary Committee unanimously and will now be heard on the Assembly Floor.

Senate Bill 578 updates the laws governing timeshares. It allows a timeshare company to offer lodging outside a 20-mile radius of the property being presented if the consumer agrees. Additionally, SB 578 updates the arbitration options allowed by removing the required use of the American Arbitration Association exclusively. This bill passed the Assembly Business and Professions Committee and will now be hear in the Assembly Judiciary Committee.

Jones commented, “I am happy that two of my bills passed out of the Assembly committees this week and will continue to listen to my constituents on the issues they want me to solve as their representative.”

