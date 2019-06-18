Senator Jones Chosen as California Business Properties Association’s Legislator of the Year 2019

State Capitol – The California Business Properties Association (CBPA) named Senator Brain Jones (R-Santee) and Assemblymember Miguel Santiago (D-Los Angeles) as their Legislators of the Year 2019.

The CBPA serves as the voice of all aspects of the commercial retail industrial real estate industry in California and represents the largest commercial real estate consortium with over 10,000 industry members according to its website.

Jones was recognized for his achievements and commitment on behalf of the commercial real estate industry and economy of California.

Jones accepted the award at the association’s event in Sacramento on Tuesday, June 11 and said, “I am grateful to receive the California Business Properties Association’s Legislator of the Year award with Assemblyman Miguel Santiago. I know the complex work the association and its members do to educate legislators and contribute to the economy.” He continued, “I look forward to continuing to work with them to protect Californians from tax hikes and to fight against new burdensome regulations and other intrusions into our livelihoods.”

Photos: https://jones.cssrc.us/content/california-business-properties-association-legislator-year-2019

Senator Brian W. Jones is Chair of the Senate Republican Caucus and was elected to the California State Senate in 2018 representing the 38th Senate District which includes Alpine, Escondido, Lemon Grove, El Cajon, La Mesa, Santee, Poway, San Marcos, Lakeside, Valley Center, Rancho Santa Fe, Julian, Ramona, Rancho San Diego, Bonsall, Fallbrook, Borrego Springs, and parts of the City of San Diego.