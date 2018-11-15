Senator Joel Anderson to Participate in the 72nd Annual Mother Goose Parade

EL CAJON – Senator Joel Anderson and his staff will be walking in the 72nd annual Mother Goose Parade with local dignitaries, marching bands, floats, clowns, and Santa Claus. This East County homegrown tradition aims to bring the community together to celebrate the holidays and to enjoy one of Southern California’s largest parades. This event is free and open to public. Print and broadcast media are invited to cover the day’s events. WHO: Senator Joel Anderson. The City of El Cajon Mother Goose Queen and Court Tom Rice (WWII Paratrooper & D-Day Veteran) – Grand Marshall Parade line-up available on www.mothergooseparade.org/lineup WHAT: Mother Goose Parade WHEN: Sunday, November 18, 2018 – Parade begins at 1:00 P.M. WHERE: Downtown El Cajon Main Street – The parade will start at the intersection of Main Street and El Cajon Blvd. It will travel east on Main Street and conclude at the intersection of First Street and Madison Ave.